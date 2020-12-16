Sir Desmond Swayne appeared to epitomise the Conservative’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic during a Channel 4 News interview last night.
The MP for New Forest West called for the health and scientific lobby to be put back in its place, saying “they cannot go on telling us how to live our lives forever”.
Desmond Swayne: “We’re paying too much attention to health professionals & scientists on health & science issues”#c4news pic.twitter.com/cF67awf1B9— David (@Zero_4) December 15, 2020
The comments come as several national newspapers got behind Boris Johnson’s decision to resist growing pressure to scrap the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas this morning.
The Mail splashed “Carry on Christmas!” as the Prime Minister shrugged off calls for a U-turn, while The Sun celebrated Johnson’s “fight to save Christmas” and The Telegraph warned it is “too late to cancel it”.
But health professionals say the relaxing of rules could overwhelm the NHS and contribute to the loss of “many lives”.
Yesterday the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal published a rare joint editorial calling for the “rash” decision to relax social distancing measures over the festive period to be scrapped.
They said the Mr Johnson “is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives”.
“The Government was too slow to introduce restrictions in the spring and again in the autumn,” the joint editorial said.
“It should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five-day Christmas period in order to bring numbers down in the advance of a likely third wave.”
Related: Tommy Robinson trends as study reveals most child sexual abuse gangs are made up of white men
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .