As vaccination against Covid-19 ramps up across the UK, debate over who should be prioritised for the precious jabs rumbles on.
Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South, suggested earlier this week that prisoners might be considered to skip the vaccine queue – predictably inciting a harsh backlash from “tough on crime” Tories.
Among them is Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, who took the question to her Twitter followers, asking whether “convicted criminals” should be “prioritised in the vaccine rollout”.
“Then again,” she added,” I’ve never been very woke.”
The results, thus far at least, will not be to her satisfaction – with an overwhelming majority voting in favour of Sultana’s take.
Needless to say, Twitter was quick to point out why vaccinating prisoners is actually a very smart way of stopping the spread of Covid-19.
