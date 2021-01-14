As vaccination against Covid-19 ramps up across the UK, debate over who should be prioritised for the precious jabs rumbles on.

Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South, suggested earlier this week that prisoners might be considered to skip the vaccine queue – predictably inciting a harsh backlash from “tough on crime” Tories.

Among them is Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison, who took the question to her Twitter followers, asking whether “convicted criminals” should be “prioritised in the vaccine rollout”.

“Then again,” she added,” I’ve never been very woke.”

The results, thus far at least, will not be to her satisfaction – with an overwhelming majority voting in favour of Sultana’s take.

What do we think?



Personally, I think our police officers, teachers, supermarket workers etc should be prioritised above convicted criminals.



But then again, I’ve never been very woke 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/zJKrOuVrPX — Dehenna Davison MP (@DehennaDavison) January 13, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter was quick to point out why vaccinating prisoners is actually a very smart way of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Given that a) many people in prisons are not prisoners and b) prisoners get released, do you think that there might be reasons beyond "wokeness" to try and stop the vaccine spreading in places where people cannot social distance and easily take other measures? — dr matt lodder (@mattlodder) January 13, 2021

Aye, if they are especially lucky they’ll get some tuna in a takeaway milkshake cup too. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 13, 2021

Prisons are potential hotbeds for COVID outbreaks, vaccines are about preventing disease, not used as a reward or punishment for your moral judgement. https://t.co/2XSa51EhOn — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) January 14, 2021

