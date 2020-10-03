A conservative commentator and ex-Republican congressional candidate has raised the possibility of Donald Trump’s Covid diagnosis being an unlikely assassination attempt on the president by the Chinese.

DeAnna Lorraine was credited for accomplishing the “tough task of being the dumbest motherf*cker out here” after she tweeted the conspiracy theory.

Amid a flurry of bizarre social media posts, she also claimed that it was odd that “no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on”, a claim which has since been proved to be false.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are among the Democrats to have contracted the virus and have been forced to quarantine.

She also said it was curious that the homeless population hasn’t been “decimated by Covid since most of the aren’t social distancing, don’t wear masks or talk behind plexiglass”.

You accomplished the tough task of being the dumbest motherfucker out here. Congrats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 2, 2020

Airlifted to hospital

Trump was airlifted to a military hospital last night less than 24 hours after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

He was taken by helicopter to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday and is expected to remain there for “a few days”.

A White House spokeswoman stressed that the hospital stay was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the 74-year-old would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Remdesivir therapy

Mr Trump walked out of the White House wearing a mask before boarding Marine One on Friday evening, and in a video on Twitter said: “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Late on Friday, the president’s physician Sean Conley said the president was doing “very well”.

He added: “He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy”.

Hope Hicks

Mr Trump tweeted: “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. Love!!!”

The US has been left reeling by the unfolding events surrounding Mr Trump’s health troubles, with the presidential election only four weeks away.

The president announced his diagnosis in a tweet in the early hours of Friday, following a positive test from one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks.

First lady Melania Trump has also tested positive and has a “mild cough and headache”, according to the doctor, but the remainder of the first family, including son Barron, who lives at the White House, have tested negative.

