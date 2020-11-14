Dominic Cummings sees himself more of a movie star than a government advisor, Alastair Campbell has said.
Speaking to LBC the former spin doctor insisted that the ego of Mr Cummings has been stroked by the media since the Brexit referendum, arguing that “he’s tracking his own story.”
Mr Campbell went on to note that because of the media’s coverage of Mr Cummings during his time in the public eye, “he no longer sees himself as an adviser, he sees himself as a movie star.”
He said he now wonders around like a “rockstar” and his “little disciples” follow him around treating everyone else “like dirt.”
“If you treat people like dirt do not be surprised if those people are rather pleased when they see you get your comeuppance,” he added.
Watch the interview in full below:
Alastair Campbell tells Matt Frei that Dominic Cummings a narcissist, adding that Boris Johnson's former chief adviser sees himself as more of a celebrity than a strategist.@mattfrei | @campbellclaret pic.twitter.com/4QvstqMLZk— LBC (@LBC) November 14, 2020
