A crowdfunder launched to help ‘buy a spine’ for Sir Keir Starmer has raised more than £1,000 in just two days, with all profits from the tongue-in-cheek page going to the Trussell Trust.

Many voters reacted with dismay this week after the Labour leader refused to call for the health secretary’s resignation, despite him breaking the law by handing out Covid-19 contracts without publishing details in a timely manner.

Reacting to the news on Sunday one person said ‘if this is opposition I’m a banana’, while others have credited his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn for having the guts to call Matt Hancock out in parliament.

And now a crowdfuning page has managed to raise thousands of pounds for a spine for Starmer.

On the page, it notes:

In these difficult times it is more important than ever to stand up to the Tories and hold them to account. Poor Keir is leader of the opposition and seems unable to do so. We all take our spines for granted – spare a thought for those who seem to be without – and give whatever you can spare for this worthy cause.

