A cross-party group of MPs have written to Boris Johnson urging him to publish the Russia report – saying his failure to do so has been an “affront to democracy”.

The report was presented to Johnson last October, but was reportedly held back ahead of last year’s general election due to the “embarrassing” links it revealed between the Russian secret service and donors to the Conservative party.

According to Business Insider reports MPs are now demanding it be made public, saying it is “untenable” for him to continue to block its publication.

“Your refusal to allow publication of this crucial document raises serious concerns and questions about the transparency and integrity of our democratic process”, it reads.

Validity of the referendum result

Late last year a source from within Whitehall suggested the report into illicit Russian activities in Britain could have been suppressed because it raises questions over the validity of the referendum result.

The inquiry, which heard evidence from MI5, MI6 & GCHQ, “could not rule out” that Kremlin-sanctioned disinformation campaigns influenced the landmark vote in 2016, it was revealed.

“Downing Street are concerned that if this emerges it would raise questions about the validity of the referendum result, which is the central issue in the general election campaign and could compromise the Tories pitch to the electorate to get Brexit done.”

Petition

A petition was launched in March of this year urging the government to publish its findings.

So far some 70,854 signatures have been added. The author noted that the timing was “far too convenient” for the present government which won an increased majority in the elections in December 2019.

