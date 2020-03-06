Matt Hancock vowed to ensure UK supermarkets will not run out of food as the coronavirus outbreak escalates.
Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Health Secretary sought to reassure the public following panic-buying in some areas during which shelves have been cleared of essentials such as toilet roll and paracetamol.
Mr Hancock said the Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies with the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus set to rise.
However, after the programme the BBC’s Simon Jack was contacted by a Supermarket exec, who didn’t seem to believe Hancock’s statement.
Jack was told that Hancock “totally made up what he said about working with supermarkets. We haven’t heard anything from govt directly.” Adds – teams are having to work “round the clock” to keep shelves stocked. Tinned goods,pasta sales “through the roof”
Now it appears the Government has eventually pulled its finger out, only after Jack brought issue into the social media sphere.
