Matt Hancock vowed to ensure UK supermarkets will not run out of food as the coronavirus outbreak escalates.

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Health Secretary sought to reassure the public following panic-buying in some areas during which shelves have been cleared of essentials such as toilet roll and paracetamol.

Mr Hancock said the Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies with the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus set to rise.

However, after the programme the BBC’s Simon Jack was contacted by a Supermarket exec, who didn’t seem to believe Hancock’s statement.

Jack was told that Hancock “totally made up what he said about working with supermarkets. We haven’t heard anything from govt directly.” Adds – teams are having to work “round the clock” to keep shelves stocked. Tinned goods,pasta sales “through the roof”

Supermarket exec tells me Matt Hancock has “totally made up what he said about working with supermarkets. We haven’t heard anything from govt directly.” Adds – teams are having to work “round the clock” to keep shelves stocked. Tinned goods,pasta sales “through the roof” — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) March 6, 2020

Now it appears the Government has eventually pulled its finger out, only after Jack brought issue into the social media sphere.

The power of Twitter – New from supermarket source “Defra now in contact and trying to make it look like they are very actively engaged with industry and CEOs!!” – Exclamation marks theirs not mine. — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) March 6, 2020

Related – Stark warning – NHS ‘does not have enough nurses’