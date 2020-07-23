At yesterday’s PMQs, Liberal Democrat MP and APPG chair Layla Moran said the cross-party rapid inquiry aimed ‘to learn the lessons of COVID before a second wave’, adding that the group had already received over 900 submissions including from bereaved families and professional bodies.

She added: “We will be releasing recommendations over the recess. I simply ask, will the prime minster take them seriously with the view to acting on them when he returns in September?”

Boris Johnson said he would be “very happy to look” at what the group comes up with.

Evidence

The first round of written evidence was reviewed at the full APPG meeting yesterday and MPs agreed that the public will be able to watch the group take evidence live online every Wednesday, from professional bodies, public, bereaved families and health experts. It is planned that the inquiry will release interim recommendations fortnightly to allow for recommendations to be implemented ahead of winter. A final summary of recommendations be released at the end of summer.

Layla Moran said later: “Our cross-party inquiry into the government’s handling of coronavirus is making rapid progress with evidence received from over 900 individuals and organisations, ranging from bereaved families to leading medical experts.

“This swift review will ensure that lessons are urgently learned ahead of a potential second spike. The stark warning that a second wave of coronavirus this winter could cause up to 120,000 deaths shows we have no time to waste.”

Information on the APPG and its developing work can be found at: https://www.marchforchange.uk/appg_coronavirus – to submit evidence, organisations or individuals can visit: https://www.marchforchange.uk/secure_submission_form

Related – PMQs – Johnson’s dirty laundry welcomed from Russia with love