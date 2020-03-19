EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.



For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in negotiations between Britain and the EU about a future trade deal scheduled for this week being cancelled.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that he will not ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period, due to come to an end in December, because of coronavirus.