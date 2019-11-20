Jeremy Corbyn won a clear victory among undecided voters in last night’s TV debate, polls show.

Despite Boris Johnson winning marginally overall, details of the YouGov poll show undecided voters gave Corbyn a 59-41 per cent lead over his political opponent.

It found that when voters were divided between those who have “definitely decided” which way they will cast their ballot and those who will “wait until closer to the time” the Labour leader came out overwhelmingly on top.

More trustworthy, likeable and more in touch

When asked how the two leaders had performed individually in the debate, some 71 per cent of the undecideds said the Labour leader had done well and 29 per cent badly, compared to a much closer 51 per cent well and 49 per cent badly for the prime minister.

Mr Corbyn was seen as more trustworthy, more likeable and more in touch with ordinary people by undecided voters than by the electorate as a whole, and also closed Mr Johnson’s advantage on looking prime ministerial from 27 points overall to 21 points among swing voters.

The Labour leader’s narrow 49-44 advantage over Mr Johnson on the NHS among voters overall swelled to an overwhelming 66-25 among undecided voters, while he cut the PM’s lead on Brexit and government spending.

Among a third, very small, group of voters who said they were not sure whether or not they had decided who to support, Mr Corbyn led by a dominant 74-26 over Mr Johnson.

Two million

More than two million people have applied to register to vote since the General Election was announced, according to Government figures.

A total of 2,048,039 applications were submitted between October 29 – the day the Government called for an election on December 12 – and November 19.

More than a third of applications (35 per cent) came from people under the age of 25.

A further 30 per cent were from 25 to 34-year-olds.

By contrast, just 5 per cent came those aged 65 and over.

