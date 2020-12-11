A Jeremy Corbyn speech from September 2019 – just months before the general election – has resurfaced today after Boris Johnson ordered his Cabinet to prepare for no-deal at the end of the Brexit transition period in less than three weeks’ time.

The former Labour leader said it is “becoming increasingly clear that this reckless government only has one plan, to crash out of the EU without a deal” after the Telegraph reported that the PM’s chief of staff called negotiations a “sham” and that the strategy was to “run down the clock”.

The predictions have proved to be spot on after Mr Johnson informed his Cabinet on Thursday evening to “get on and make those preparations” for a departure without a deal in place, or in an “Australian relationship” as he puts it.

Several people have pointed out that an Australian-style deal is the same as a no deal, which (as Corbyn pointed out in 2019), will likely mean “food shortages, reduced medical supplies and chaos at our ports.”

The Islington North MP added: “That isn’t me saying this, the Government’s own leaked analysis says it, it warns of chaos across the board.

“Today, we had expected the publication of the Government’s No Deal preparations.

“This Government is hiding from scrutiny hiding from the people and hiding their true intentions.

“This isn’t just a Government in chaos but a Government of cowardice.”

Watch the clip in full below:

