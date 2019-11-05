Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at claims that Labour has a confusing stance on Brexit, saying the policy “really isn’t complicated”.

The Labour leader was delivering a speech in the leave-voting seat of Harlow, Essex, as the party’s election campaign gathers pace.

“It’s time to take the decision out of the hands of politicians and trust the people to decide,” he said.

“This time the choice will be between leaving with a sensible deal or remaining in the European Union. That’s the policy. It really isn’t complicated.”

Come clean on Brexit

The response comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged Corbyn to “come clean” about where he stands on Brexit.

He accused the Labour leader of wanting to “go back to square one” in a letter sent on Monday night.

The correspondence included five questions which Mr Johnson says he and the voting public await answers to.

He asked if he believes the result of the 2016 referendum should be respected and whether it is the Labour Party’s policy to keep the UK in the customs union.

Corbyn was also pushed to clear up whether he would commit to campaigning on his deal in a second referendum.

Why would I only want to talk to half the country?

In response, the Labour leader said today:

“People sometimes accuse me of trying to talk to both sides at once in the Brexit debate, to people who voted leave and remain.

“You know what? They’re right.

“Why would I only want to talk to half the country? I don’t want to live in half a country”.

