Jeremy Corbyn has claimed he did not intend to say antisemitism in the Labour Party had been exaggerated, in his first statement since he was suspended from the party last month.

In a statement he said he had given to Labour, the ex-leader appeared to pave the way for a rapprochement with the party, with his future set to be decided as early as this afternoon.

The ex-leader was suspended for comments made in the aftermath of the publication of the Equality and Human Rights Commission report into Labour antisemitism, in which he lashed out at “opponents inside and outside the Party” and the media, who he claims “dramatically overstated” the issue for “political reasons”.

Addressing the report’s findings, Corbyn added: “While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period.”

‘I regret the pain caused’

The defiant statement put Corbyn at odds with Sir Keir Starmer, his successor, who said at a press conference minutes after the ex-leader’s statement that those who “deny there is a problem are part of the problem … Those who pretend it is exaggerated or factional are part of the problem.”

“We must never tolerate antisemitism or belittle concerns about it. And that was not my intention in anything I said this week,” Corbyn wrote on Tuesday. “I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community and would wish to do nothing that would exacerbate or prolong it.”

“The publication of the EHRC report should have been a moment for the Labour party to come together in a determination to address the shortcomings of the past and work as one to root out antisemitism in our own ranks and wider society,” he said.

“To be clear, concerns about antisemitism are neither “exaggerated” nor “overstated”. The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour party members were and remain committed antiracists deeply opposed to antisemitism.”

‘Work together to root out antisemitism’

Corbyn added that he supported Starmer’s decision to fully accept all the EHRC recommendations, adding that “in accordance with my own lifelong convictions, will do what I can to help the party move on, united against antisemitism which has been responsible for so many of history’s greatest crimes against humanity”.

“I hope this matter is resolved as quickly as possible, so that the party can work together to root out antisemitism and unite to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.”

Labour’s disciplinary unit is set to consider Corbyn’s suspension at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, which could see the Islington North MP reinstated.

Read the full text of Corbyn’s statement below:

“Last month, I was suspended from the Labour Party, after 54 years’ membership and four and a half years as party leader.

On the day I was suspended I gave a broadcast interview to clarify what I had said in response to the EHRC report, and I also made a statement to the party to clear up any confusion about what I had meant, as follows:

“The publication of the EHRC report should have been a moment for the Labour Party to come together in a determination to address the shortcomings of the past and work as one to root out antisemitism in our own ranks and wider society. We must never tolerate antisemitism or belittle concerns about it. And that was not my intention in anything I said this week. I regret the pain this issue has caused the Jewish community and would wish to do nothing that would exacerbate or prolong it. To be clear, concerns about antisemitism are neither “exaggerated” nor “overstated”. The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism. I fully support Keir Starmer’s decision to accept all the EHRC recommendations in full and, in accordance with my own lifelong convictions, will do what I can to help the Party move on, united against antisemitism which has been responsible for so many of history’s greatest crimes against humanity.”

I’m grateful to the many thousands of Labour party members, trade unionists, and supporters in Britain and around the world, who have offered their solidarity.

I hope this matter is resolved as quickly as possible, so that the party can work together to root out antisemitism and unite to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.”

