Jennie Formby has announced she will be standing down as general secretary of the Labour Party.

The long standing ally of Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to the former leader, saying:

“When I applied for the role of General Secretary in 2018 it was because I wanted to support Jeremy Corbyn, who inspired so many people to get involved in politics with his message of hope, equality and peace.

“It has been a huge privilege to be General Secretary of the largest political party in Europe for the last two years, but now we have a new leadership team it is the right time to step down.

“I would like to thank Jeremy, our members and my staff colleagues who have given me so much support during what has been a very challenging period, in particular when I was suffering from ill health.

She added: “I wish Keir and Angela the very best of luck in taking the party forward and leading Labour to victory at the next General Election ”.

Formby’s successor will be decided by the party’s ruling NEC.

