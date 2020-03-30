The next Labour leader will have to reverse an eye-watering 26 point deficit if they are to stand a chance of winning the next general election.

According to the latest Opinium research the Conservatives are polling at 54 per cent as Boris Johnson is lauded for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour sits on a lowly 28 per cent of the vote, down four points compared to the Tories’ gain of seven.

Westminster voting intention:



CON: 54% (+7)

LAB: 28% (-4)

LDEM: 6% (-1)

GRN: 3% (-1)



via @OpiniumResearch, 26 – 28 Mar

Chgs. w/ 14 Feb — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 30, 2020

Labour leadership race

It comes as the Labour leadership race enters its final stages, with the result expected to be announced on Thursday.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer are the three remaining candidates, with all three having to pre-record a winning speech to be broadcast once the result has been announced.

Boris Johnson extended thanks to Jeremy Corbyn on his last Prime Minister’s Questions, saying that while “we may not agree on everything… “no one can doubt his sincerity and determination to build a better society”.

Corbyn said that his “voice will not be stilled” when he returns to the backbenches, adding:

“I will be around, I’ll be campaigning, I’ll be arguing and I’ll be demanding justice for the people of this country and indeed the rest of the world.”

