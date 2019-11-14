The Conservatives have moved 20 points clear of Labour among working class voters, according to a YouGov poll.

In a week when figures showed record food bank usage and the worst A&E waiting times ever Boris Johnson’s party took a healthy lead amongst C2DE (working-class) voters.

Amongst the middle classes, this lead drops to nine points, with the Lib Dems and Green parties also more popular with middle-class than working-class voters.

Voting intention by class



Middle class:

Conservative 38%

Labour 29%

Lib Dem 19%

SNP 4%

Green 4%

Brexit Party 3%



Working class:

Conservative 47%

Labour 27%

Lib Dem 9%#Brexit Party 5%

SNP 3%

Green 3%



YouGov/Sky/The Times 11-12 Nov#GE2019 — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 14, 2019

NHS crisis

The figures coincide with the worst ever A&E performance data on record.

The Society for Acute Medicine has warned the NHS is heading for one of its “bleakest” ever winters with up to 100,000 people potentially being left stuck on trolleys waiting for hospital beds.

Dr Nick Scriven, outgoing president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said hospitals were under “intense pressure” with many at full capacity, yet politicians were “avoiding the elephant in the room”.

Shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth added that “under Boris Johnson the NHS is in crisis and we’re heading for a winter of abject misery for patients”.

“Our A&Es are overwhelmed, more so than ever. In every community there’s an ever growing queue of people waiting for treatment”, he said.

Food bank use

It also comes as a record number of emergency parcels were handed out by the Trussell Trust between April and September this year.

New figures have revealed that more people than ever are being forced to use food banks to get by.

More than 820,000 emergency food parcels were given out in the last six months, marking the busiest period in the charity’s history.

Some 301,653 went to children, a 23 per cent increase on the same period in 2018.

Universal credit



One of the key issues faced by people using food banks is the five-week wait for a first Universal Credit payment, the charity said.

The majority (65 per cent) of food bank referrals made in the six month period were due to a delay in benefits being paid.

Chief executive Emma Revie said: “Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty, but currently thousands of women, men and children are not receiving sufficient protection from destitution.

“This is not right. But we know this situation can be fixed – our benefits system could be the key to unlocking people from poverty.

“This General Election, all political parties must pledge to protect people from hunger by ensuring everyone has enough money for the basics.

“We want our next government to start working towards a future where no one needs a food bank by ending the five week wait for Universal Credit; ensuring benefit payments cover the cost of living; and investing in local emergency support for people in crisis.”

Related: Russian businessmen have ‘absolute right’ to donate to Tory party, says minister