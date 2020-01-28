The Conservatives have set up an online shop selling ‘Got Brexit Done’ merchandise ahead of the official leaving date on 31st January.

Among the offerings is a £12 tea towel showing the slogan above an image of Boris Johnson flanked by a union flag and Britannia-style shield.

Around the edge the departure date is spelled out in Latin: “XXXI Jan – Anno MMXX”.

I got Brexit done

For £15 you can get a blue-and-white mug with a more personal, “I got Brexit done!” slogan, and the date.

Like the tea towel, it is billed by the website as “PROUDLY printed in the UK”.

No-one is doing a better job of demonstrating how Brexit will turn us into a third-rate country than the Conservative party. pic.twitter.com/8wWsUdhdRx — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 28, 2020

A fridge magnet mimicking the Johnson-and-shield design can also be purchased for £6.

The website says: “These OFFICIAL fridge magnets represent a momentous new chapter in the UK’s history, and make fantastic keepsakes or gifts for friends and family.”

Made good on our promise

Cheapest of all is an “I got Brexit done” lapel pin, showing a union flag and the departure date.

“People like you have allowed us to make good on our promises, and deliver on the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union,” the website says.

“So buy our official lapel pin now to celebrate this amazing accomplishment, and our bright future ahead!”

Check out the full range here.

