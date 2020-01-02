A Welsh Conservative politician has been suspended from his party after he was arrested by police.

It is understood Assembly Member Nick Ramsay was arrested on Wednesday evening at his home in Raglan, Usk, Monmouthshire.

On Thursday, the Welsh Conservative Party confirmed the shadow finance minister has been suspended – both from the Welsh Conservative Group at the National Assembly for Wales as well as from the Conservative Party.

A spokesman said: “Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales following an incident which took place yesterday.

“The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

“We will not be making any further comments at this time.”

The Conservative Party and Gwent Police have been approached for comment.