A ConservativeHome survey of party members ranking the popularity of cabinet ministers has made for “sobering reading” for Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has drastically slumped in the polls.

The monthly tracker shows Lizz Truss retains her position at the top of the chart after she embarked on a trans-Pacific free-trade pact which, according to the government’s own estimates, could shrink the UK economy.

She is trailed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab and Kwasi Kwarteng who was recently exposed for his previously-held views on workers’ rights.

The ⁦@ConHome⁩ league table of Cabinet ministers make sobering reading for Gavin Williamson pic.twitter.com/ZrIFoG9Zbu — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) February 4, 2021

But at the bottom of the pile by some margin was Mr Williamson, who recorded an eye-watering -48.4 net satisfaction rating.

The former head of Ofsted recently hit out at the education secretary, saying he has “got a lot wrong” and should take “final accountability” for the actions of his department in the pandemic.

Sir Michael Wilshaw said headteachers in England lacked confidence in the leadership they were receiving from the Department for Education (DfE).

He said they had even considered taking legal action over the planned reopening of primary schools in England because Mr Williamson had ignored their concerns over safety.

“He (Mr Williamson) has got a lot wrong up to now, hasn’t he,” Sir Michael told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One.

“He has got to take final accountability for what has gone on. Ministers don’t tend to resign for mistakes they have made now in the way that they did before.”

