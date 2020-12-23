The government is responsible for a “clusterfuck of shithousery”, a Labour MP said, after as many as 550 MPs were locked out of a crucial Zoom call on new coronavirus rules – because it reached its participant limit of 100.
Alongside the deputy chief medical officer for England, ministers were set to virtually brief MPs about the latest Covid-19 developments – ahead of a press conference at 3pm, in which millions more people in England were placed under the highest level of restrictions.
But a host of MPs quickly took to Twitter to complain that they were locked out of the meeting. “Another example of incompetence,” Labour’s Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said. “I’ve tried to join but couldn’t because the Zoom meeting is at capacity.”
Labour’s Neil Coyle told HuffPost: “Inept is not a good enough word for this clusterfuck of shithousery.”
Another added: “Just an example of how utterly useless this government is – minister for logistics hosting a really important zoom re. vaccine roll out with Jonathan Van-Tam and used his own Zoom with 100 capacity!
“Cue furious MPs unable to get in with meeting cancelled and link being reissued. Couldn’t make it up!”
Nadhim Zahawi – who has been charged by Boris Johnson with overseeing the rollout of the UK’s mass vaccination scheme – was quickly blamed for starting the meeting on his personal Zoom account, which has a 100 person limit.
“Utterly ridiculous. Waste of time and energy,” another fed-up MP said.
Here are just a few of the MPs who did not react well to the technical error.
Related: Germany’s Lufthansa to airlift fresh fruit and veg to UK amid port chaos
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .