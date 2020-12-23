The government is responsible for a “clusterfuck of shithousery”, a Labour MP said, after as many as 550 MPs were locked out of a crucial Zoom call on new coronavirus rules – because it reached its participant limit of 100.

Alongside the deputy chief medical officer for England, ministers were set to virtually brief MPs about the latest Covid-19 developments – ahead of a press conference at 3pm, in which millions more people in England were placed under the highest level of restrictions.

But a host of MPs quickly took to Twitter to complain that they were locked out of the meeting. “Another example of incompetence,” Labour’s Dr Rosena Allin-Khan said. “I’ve tried to join but couldn’t because the Zoom meeting is at capacity.”

Labour’s Neil Coyle told HuffPost: “Inept is not a good enough word for this clusterfuck of shithousery.”

MPs blaming Nadhim Zahawi for supposedly using a personal Zoom account instead of a government one. "This is the guy in charge of the logistics of the roll out of the vaccine!" says one — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) December 23, 2020

Another added: “Just an example of how utterly useless this government is – minister for logistics hosting a really important zoom re. vaccine roll out with Jonathan Van-Tam and used his own Zoom with 100 capacity!

“Cue furious MPs unable to get in with meeting cancelled and link being reissued. Couldn’t make it up!”

Nadhim Zahawi – who has been charged by Boris Johnson with overseeing the rollout of the UK’s mass vaccination scheme – was quickly blamed for starting the meeting on his personal Zoom account, which has a 100 person limit.

Another MP adds: Nadhim Zahawi started it with his personal Zoom which is limited to 100 and they are having to reissue a new zoom link. Brewery…. https://t.co/6o0oPCTEwS — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 23, 2020

“Utterly ridiculous. Waste of time and energy,” another fed-up MP said.

Shambles alert: MPs are receiving a briefing on tiers right now from health minister Nadhim Zahawi – but it’s descended into chaos with loads of MPs unable to join because of 100-person limit. “Utterly ridiculous. Waste of time and energy,” says one unhappy MP. pic.twitter.com/sAxN2CLBfq — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) December 23, 2020

Here are just a few of the MPs who did not react well to the technical error.

Just tried to dial into a briefing with the Health Minister and Deputy Chief Medical Officer



👏 pic.twitter.com/l8eMyGwjV2 — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) December 23, 2020

After 9 months of incompetence, the Minister responsible for rolling out the vaccine cannot even organise a Zoom call to inform MPs about Tier 4 restrictions. https://t.co/aTazZjDbu4 — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) December 23, 2020

Seriously? A briefing is called for MPs with the Health Minister ahead of the statement shortly, and they haven't even got a full Zoom account to allow us to all attend. pic.twitter.com/xNJxArsfnk — Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) December 23, 2020

