The government’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is to self isolate after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Whitty announced on Twitter that he will remain at home for the next seven days but will continue to advise the Government on the medical response to COVID-19.

The news comes as the Prime Minister and Health Secretary said they were self-isolating after they tested positive for coronavirus.

After experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19 last night, in line with the guidance, I will be self-isolating at home for the next seven days.



I will be continuing to advise the Government on the medical response to Coronavirus, supported by my deputies. — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) March 27, 2020

The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day rise in deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

A total of 759 people have now died in UK hospitals after being diagnosed with coronavirus, while 113,777 have tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Hundreds of thousands more people are thought to be infected.

It took 13 days for the number of deaths in the UK to go from one to just above 100.

It took a further eight days to reach the latest total of 759, analysis by the PA news agency shows.

