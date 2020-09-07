Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to blow up post-Brexit trade negotiations, as reports emerged that ministers plan to rip up the Withdrawal Agreement.

A bombshell report in the Financial Times said the Prime Minister is planning new legislation that would override key parts of the Withdrawal Agreement – the treaty that sealed Britain’s exit from the EU in January.

Reaction has poured in to the news. Despite ministers denying that the Government was not planning to renege on the deal, Johnson was quickly labelled a “charlatan” by critics.

Here is some of the most important reaction thus far.

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted that any threat of backtracking on the protocol would be a “treacherous betrayal which would inflict irreversible harm on the all-Ireland economy and the Good Friday Agreement”.

Ms O’Neill stressed the need for the protocol to be fully implemented as soon as possible and to “avoid any border in Ireland”.

As the Brexit negotiations between the EU and British Government enter their eighth round this week in London, any threats of a roll back on the Irish protocol would represent a treacherous betrayal which would inflict irreversible harm on the all-Ireland economy, and GFA. 1/2 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 6, 2020

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move would constitute a repudiation by the Government of a treaty “freely negotiated by it” and which was described as “oven ready” by Mr Johnson.

She tweeted this would “significantly increase” the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, and the “resulting damage to the economy will be entirely Tory inflicted. What charlatans”.

If true, this means repudiation by UK govt of a Treaty freely negotiated by it, & described by PM in GE as an ‘oven ready’ deal. This will significantly increase likelihood of no deal, and the resulting damage to the economy will be entirely Tory inflicted. What charlatans. https://t.co/p0Ur3YwEnK — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 6, 2020

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Government would be undermining the Good Friday Agreement, risking the future of the UK and destroying its own credibility on the world stage if it proceeded with one of the most “reckless” acts concerning Ireland by a British government “in a long long time”.

“It’s absolutely astonishing that any government who says they want to go and do trade deals around the world would just rip up an agreement that they made a few months ago with the European Union,” Mr Eastwood told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the reported development would be “a very unwise way to proceed”.

This would be a very unwise way to proceed. #Brexit .

https://t.co/D4aod2665h — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) September 6, 2020

The commentariat has had its say, too…

Quite the start for Brexit Britain – tearing up a treaty we made only months ago.



Contemptuous of the international community – who will learn we can't be trusted, of Parliament – which voted on this deal, and of the electorate – told this was oven ready. https://t.co/zQCzLYC4P8 — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) September 7, 2020

It looks like he's deliberately collapsing the talks.

Perhaps a no deal Brexit was what he really wanted, and the talks were just for show. Now he appears to be engineering it. https://t.co/X2IlFnnb8V — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) September 7, 2020

Boris Johnson campaigned in GE2019 on his Brexit deal.



He won the GE, and is now going back on his deal.



It is yet another mark of incompetence & dishonesty.



It is yet another u-turn.#BrexitReality — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 7, 2020

Of course, not everyone was upset…

The ‘oven-ready’ deal last year was not Brexit and we said so, I am pleased that we are tearing it up. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 7, 2020

