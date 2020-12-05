Allegations of chumocracy were circulating once again today after it was revealed Carrie Symonds’s best friend had been handed a lucrative contract with the government without the role being advertised.
According to reports in The Critic Nimco Ali was made an adviser on tackling violence against women and girls in October.
She is paid £350 a day for around two days’ work a month for a role that was not advertised through any competitive application process, a freedom of information request revealed.
The Home Office insisted the procedure was “appropriate for short-term advisory roles”, but it will once again raise eyebrows over cronyism within the government.
This week it emerged that a friend and former neighbour of Matt Hancock was able to supply tens of millions of vials for NHS Covid-19 tests – despite having no previous experience of making medical supplies.
Alex Bourne, who used to run a pub near to the health secretary’s former home in his Suffolk constituency, said he offered his services several months ago – by sending Hancock a personal WhatsApp message.
And he isn’t alone.
In October it was revealed a seven week-old firm with links to a Conservative peer landed a £122 million PPE contract despite having no obvious qualification beyond links to very substantial donors to, you guessed it, the Conservative Party.
A small, loss-making firm run by a Conservative councillor was also revealed to have been handed a £156 million contract to import PPE without any competition in the same month, a deal that one person said “reeks of cronyism”.
Nimco Ali, best friend to Carrie Symonds, has been given a £350 a day government job without it being advertised.— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 5, 2020
Here's what happened when I met her a year ago and she refused to accept "bum boy" was a homophobic slur.pic.twitter.com/nUsT5u3W45
Related: As Brexit talks go down to the 11th hour the right wing brigade say: Blame the French
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .