Old habits die hard, it seems, as Sir Keir Starmer finds himself under the microscope once again for his ever-evolving stance on various pledges and promises. The Labour leader, once hailed as a beacon of integrity and consistency, has been accused of backpedaling on several key commitments made during his leadership campaign.

Starmer has abandoned or watered down a number of pledges that were once central to his vision for the Labour Party. From scrapping tuition fees to abolishing the House of Lords, it seems that Starmer’s political compass has taken a sharp turn towards ‘pragmatism’.

One of the most notable reversals came in the form of his pledge to support the abolition of tuition fees. Once a cornerstone of his campaign, Starmer now appears to be more concerned with the financial feasibility of such a move, citing the current economic climate as a significant obstacle. Critics argue that this shift in position raises questions about Starmer’s commitment to the issues that matter most to young voters.

Another pledge that has been left in the dust is the promise to abolish the House of Lords. While this may have seemed like a bold and ambitious goal at the time, Starmer has since expressed a more cautious approach, suggesting that reform rather than abolition may be the way forward. This change in direction has left many wondering whether Starmer is truly committed to challenging the status quo or simply paying lip service to progressive ideals.

Perhaps the most surprising about-face, however, is Starmer’s apparent softening on the issue of Brexit. Once a staunch Remainer, the Labour leader has now adopted a more conciliatory tone towards the idea of a “pragmatic Brexit,” leaving some to question whether he is simply trying to appeal to a broader base or if his convictions have genuinely changed.

As the list of broken promises grows longer, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Starmer to shake off the label of “Sir Flip-Flop.” While it’s true that circumstances may have changed since he made these pledges, the lack of consistency and clarity in his messaging has left many feeling disillusioned and skeptical about his ability to manage the country.

