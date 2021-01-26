Officials in Brussels are reportedly set to launch a communications campaign aimed at teaching young Britain about the EU, a leaked internal document obtained by the Express has shown.

According to the news platform, the document shows plans to target the “younger generation” in the UK because of a perceived level of support for the EU.

Brussels officials will “continue to engage with British citizens as well as the EU27 citizens living in the country” while the European parliament will use “a liaison function with national and regional authorities, media relations” to reach British citizens as well as maintain its office in London.

Klaus Welle, the EU parliament’s secretary-general, stated the need to specifically target pro-Brussels citizens in Britain.

Welle’s memo adds: “With reference to citizen and stakeholder communication and outreach, the Office will focus its actions on the and foster contacts with the millions of EU27 nationals who exercised their right of free movement to come to the UK and now find themselves in a third country.

“And with UK citizens, especially the younger generation, of whom 71 per cent voted to remain in the EU.”

Euromyths

Disinformation concerning the union was prevalent in the UK for many years before the vote to leave in 2016.

An EU archive of “Euromyths” printed in UK media that dates back to the early 1990’s was compiled by the bloc, giving Brussels a chance to rebut media accusations of meddling.

One published by the Sun in 2006 claims “nutty” EU officials want to rename Bombay mix Mumbai mix “to make the snack politically correct” in a report dubbed “completely ludicrous” by EU officials.

Other stories include speculation that curved bananas are to be banned, a one-size-fits-all “euro condom” is to be rolled out and that Britain would be forced to get rid of pints, acres, inches, feet and pounds in favour of metric measurements.

Indeed, as recently as last week The Daily Mail criticised the “petty EU” for letting lorries “sweep into Switzerland” as they were backed up at borders into and leaving the UK – forgetting it is in single market and Schengen.

Euroscola

As such, MEPs will try to reach out and interact with British schools, arranging trips to Brussels and Strasbourg.

“Opinion multiplier groups, youth groups and organisations will be able to participate in debates and events offered by the European parliament like the European Youth Event, which brings together thousands of young Europeans every two years in Strasbourg and online,” the memo to the Bureau committee, which is the main decision-maker for the EU parliament, read.

“UK schools will also be able to participate in Euroscola, an immersive experience that takes place in the chamber of the European parliament in Strasbourg, allowing secondary school students to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand.

“UK schools can also take part in the European Parliament Ambassador Schools Programme.”

The EU scheme invites school children, normally from member states, to visit the European parliament to take part in mock plenary sessions.

They receive talks from senior members of the EU parliament, including many of its vice-presidents.

Related: Thoughts turn to UK as Trump administration ends