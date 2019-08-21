All EU diplomatic meetings will end by September 1st as Boris Johnson’s administration ramps ups Brexit preparations.

UK ministers have been told to stay away from Brussels as the October 31st deadline approaches.

Officials will now only attend European Union meetings where the UK has a “significant national interest”, the Department for Exiting the European Union said.

The cut off falls two days before MPs return from summer recess on 3 September, after which a no-confidence vote in the government is anticipated.

British officials will not be present at least two thirds of the 800 meetings currently planned for September and October and only attend those relating to the UK’s exit on 31 October.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said: “An incredible amount of time and effort goes into EU meetings with attendance just the tip of the iceberg.

“Our diligent, world-class officials also spend many hours preparing for them whether in reading the necessary papers or working on briefings.

“From now on we will only go to the meetings that really matter, reducing attendance by over half and saving hundreds of hours.

“This will free up time for ministers and their officials to get on with preparing for our departure on 31 October and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The move comes days after Mr Barclay signed the official commencement order to end the jurisdiction of European laws on 31 October.

Related: Brexit Secretary’s repeal of the European Communities Act “misguided” claims professor