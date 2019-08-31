A Britain First member has issued an “official warning” to people turning up at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s house.

Scores of anti-Brexit campaigners have been reported to be targeting the North East Somerset MP’s home as the government moves to prorogue parliament.

A local Labour Party group staged a demonstration outside his constituency office, however nine campaigners headed to the MP’s West Harptree home to deliver their message.

But they may come a cropper if warnings from a Britain First member are to be believed.

Taking to Twitter, Mark Jones said the far-right organisation will “hunt people down” and “come to your house” if anyone doorsteps the Conservative MP.

He said:

“Everyone knows that Britain First used to specialise in hunting down and confronting Islamic extremists, hate preachers and terrorists.

“Well, we still have the capability of direct action, confronting people.

“One thing that’s made my blood boil over the past 24 hours is all these scruffy, smelly, unwashed lefties turning up at Jacob Rees-Mogg’s home address.

“So this is an official warning from Britain First to Momentum, Jeremy Corbyn, all of them.

“If you persist with this kind of direct action at people’s homes, we will reply in kind.”

