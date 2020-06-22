Tom Tugendhat has warned that the end of the Union would “destabilise our whole nation” after new polling showed increased support for Scottish independence.

The Brexiter MP argued that a vote to leave the United Kingdom would “leave families in trouble as our economy faltered” – a prophesy that appears to be already in motion in regards to the UK’s split from the European Union.

He also said it would “undermine our ability to help others” making our allies “weaker and our enemies stronger”.

Funny, some of us were saying much the same about the European Union. https://t.co/36TIlXjx4F — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) June 21, 2020

Scottish independence

Support for Scottish independence has jumped to a record 54 per cent, according to new polling.

Labour voter supporter for independence has increased, while support for the Union among the party supporters has dropped to record lows.

The new survey of 1070 Scottish residents over the age of 16 found support for independence was 54 per cent to 46 per cent, once don’t-knows were removed.

The undecided voters amounted to 7 per cent.

When they are included in the statistics, support for independence is well to the fore at 50 per cent to 43 per cent.

This relates to 338,000 additional Yes voters compared with 2014, assuming similar turnout levels.

Related: Trump takes stock after rally embarrassment