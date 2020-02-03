A group of revelling Brexiteers were filmed as they attempted to burn an EU flag during Brexit Day celebrations – but failed “due to European fireproofing regulations”.

The group tried to light the flag as a show of protest in but their attempts were thwarted as the flames quickly flickered out and the material simply appeared to melt

Onlookers said it was because the revellers forgot about European fire safety regulations which require flags to be fire-retardant.

Credit;SWNS

The painstaking efforts continued until the group eventually gave up – and they tore it up instead.

The group were among around 100 Brexiteers gathered at a town square in Bolton, Greater Manchester last night to watch the bells bong in celebration of Brexit.

A bystander, who wished not to be named, said he saw them hold up the flag and attempt to ignite it with a lighter while singing “God Saves The Queen” but gave up after a few attempts.

He said: “There were a few people here and there but it was more or less deserted.

Credit;SWNS

“I saw a group of people holding up a flag and they tried to light it repeatedly with a lighter but failed.

“They were singing God Saves The Queen – but a few of them were struggling to remember the words.

“After it failed to light up they gave up and continued celebrating.”

