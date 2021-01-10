Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he does not think there is a case for rejoining the EU, or “major renegotiation” of the trading arrangements set out in Boris Johnson’s trade deal.
Sir Keir, who was a prominent voice in the campaign for a second referendum and in his leadership election promised to “defend free movement,” said he whipped his MPs to back the Prime Minister’s “thin” deal as “the alternative was no deal”.
He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “Whether we like it or not that is going to be the treaty that an incoming Labour government inherits and has to make work.
“It is not being straight with the British public to say you come into office in 2024 and operate some other treaty. We have to make that treaty work.”
He added: “I don’t think there is a case for rejoining the EU, I’ve said that before, I think on your (Andrew Marr) programme.
“But I think pretending to the British public that somehow after four years’ negotiation the treaty that has just been secured is going to be up for the grabs and that the EU are going to start saying ‘let’s start all over again’, that is not realistic.”
Keir Starmer – "I don't think there's a case for rejoining the EU" 🤔#Marr #Ridge pic.twitter.com/eS4n0Ndk3O— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 10, 2021
Sir Keir also said there is no scope for “major renegotiation” of the UK-EU trade deal but “there are bits already that need to be improved on”.
He said: “We voted for the deal because the choices before us were to vote for the deal – a thin deal, a deal that isn’t a good deal for manufacturers, for the service sector certainly – but the alternative was no deal.”
He added: “There are bits already that need to be improved on. If you look at the creative industries and how they are going to operate across borders, there are huge gaps for them. The service sector of course has largely been left out.
“But I don’t think that there’s scope for major renegotiation. We’ve just had four years of negotiation. We’ve arrived at a treaty and now we’ve got to make that treaty work.
“It is thin, it isn’t what the Government promised, but it is better than no deal and we need to make it work.”
Related: SNP calls for multibillion-pound ‘compensation’ for Scotland over Brexit
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .