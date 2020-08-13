Britain “should never have lost Calais in 1558” – and ought to take it back from France to stop migrants crossing the Channel, according to a Tory MP.

Brexiteer Sir Edward Leigh, the long-serving Conservative MP for Gainsborough, suggested on Twitter that England and France should return to the border arrangements they maintained in the late sixteenth century.

Calais had been ruled by England since 1347, coming into is possession in the Hundred Years’ War, until it was sieged and captured by the French in 1558.

Problem with cross-Channel migrants?



We should never have lost Calais in 1558. Why not take it back?



On second thoughts, cheaper to pay the French a few million to stop them on the beaches. pic.twitter.com/lana4SjEbj — Sir Edward Leigh MP (@EdwardLeighMP) August 10, 2020

Sir Edward said: “Problem with cross-Channel migrants? We should never have lost Calais in 1558. Why not take it back?”

“On second thoughts, cheaper to pay the French a few million to stop [the migrants] on the beaches,” he added.

War with France?

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, was quick to respond, writing: “I often say some Tory MPs live in the past but 1558?”

Andrew Gwynne MP added:“Why stop at Calais? After all Her Majesty is still Duke of Normandy. These Tories really should aim higher!”

Social media users were quick to pile in with their thoughts…

I often say some Tory MPs live in the past but 1558? “We should never have lost Calais in 1558, Why not take it back”? 😳😳😳😩 https://t.co/tjrvmJ26eP — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) August 12, 2020

Complaints should be addressed to the Duke of Guise 🙄 https://t.co/g7N4IQxeUX — Jaume Duch (@jduch) August 12, 2020

Henry VIII has entered the chat https://t.co/mxfRhFToRg — George Fairhurst 📉📈 (@FabianFairhurst) August 12, 2020

Who had war with France in Brexit bingo? https://t.co/SHB7vIFQkn — Benali Hamdache (@greenbenali) August 12, 2020

