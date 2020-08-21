Michel Barnier said he was left “disappointed and surprised” over the lack of progress in Brexit talks between the EU and UK, saying they are “actually going backwards”.
The EU’s chief negotiator said discussions did not move swiftly forward this week and that there is “very little time left” to conclude negotiations.
He added that a deal needs to be ready by the end of October to leave time for ratification.
“Ambitious and fair partnership”
Earlier this week the EU reiterated the importance of swift negotiations as time begins to run out on the transition.
A spokesman for the EU Commission said the EU wants an “ambitious and fair partnership with the UK”, but a deal must be achieved soon.
On Monday, a No 10 spokesman said the Government is still confident a deal can be reached in September.
Frustrations
But it is clear that frustrations are starting to come to the surface as the UK drags its feet.
Germany newspaper FOCUS raised doubt over the likelihood of a Brexit deal happening before the new deadline, saying “It’s time to let Brexit Boris finally jump over the cliff!”.
FOCUS online author Hans-Jürgen Moritz, reporting from Brussels, says the lemmings will likely be “driven over the cliff into the sea” in the next round of talks, adding that the EU should “make them jump”.
“The British have cost us enough nerves”, he said.
Related: John McDonnell praises Starmer for “taking this government on”
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.