The chances of a Brexit deal being struck within the next week were dealt a heavy blow today after talks between the two teams were suspended due to a positive Covid test.
David Frost had told the Prime Minister to prepare to shake on EU trade deal as “early as next week”, according to reports, after some positive progress in Brussels.
But his optimistic target is likely to be missed after a member of Michel Barnier’s team tested positive for coronavirus.
🇪🇺🇬🇧 update: one of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19. With @DavidGHFrost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 19, 2020
Barnier, who has been leading talks with UK counterpart Lord Frost, said “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period”.
“The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines,” he said.
Frost said he was in “close contact” about the situation. “The health of our teams comes first,” he said and thanked the European Commission for their help and support.
I am in close contact with @michelbarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support. https://t.co/bXPtY1EgHd— David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) November 19, 2020
