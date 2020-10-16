Boris Johnson has said that unless there is a “fundamental change of approach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World Trade Organisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.
The Prime Minister said this week’s EU summit in Brussels has made clear the EU is not prepared to offer the kind of Canada-style deal the UK is seeking.
“They want the continued ability to control our destiny and freedom, our fisheries, in a way that is completely unacceptable,” he said.
“Given that this summit appears to explicitly rule out a Canada-style deal, I think that we should ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia’s.”
Mr Johnson had previously said that if there was no agreement by the time of the two-day summit, which began on Thursday, he would walk away from the negotiating table.
The Prime Minister’s announcement came after the summit conclusions agreed on Thursday called on the UK to make the “necessary moves to make an agreement possible”.
Reactions
As you can imagine all the promises of an ‘Oven Ready’ deal etc seems to have vanished leaving many on social media very confused and angry.
1.
“People who laced their entire home with flammable liquid and left lit candles in every room are now startled that the house may be about to burn down.”
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Or indeed this video…
Here is what you were promised, at what point will Brexiteers get angry at being duped?
Or this one…
Related: Prepare for No Deal Brexit, Johnson warns Brits
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.