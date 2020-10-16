Boris Johnson has said that unless there is a “fundamental change of approach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World Trade Organisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

The Prime Minister said this week’s EU summit in Brussels has made clear the EU is not prepared to offer the kind of Canada-style deal the UK is seeking.

“They want the continued ability to control our destiny and freedom, our fisheries, in a way that is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Given that this summit appears to explicitly rule out a Canada-style deal, I think that we should ready for January 1 with arrangements that are more like Australia’s.”

Mr Johnson had previously said that if there was no agreement by the time of the two-day summit, which began on Thursday, he would walk away from the negotiating table.

The Prime Minister’s announcement came after the summit conclusions agreed on Thursday called on the UK to make the “necessary moves to make an agreement possible”.

Reactions

As you can imagine all the promises of an ‘Oven Ready’ deal etc seems to have vanished leaving many on social media very confused and angry.

“People who laced their entire home with flammable liquid and left lit candles in every room are now startled that the house may be about to burn down.”

People who laced their entire home with flammable liquid and left lit candles in every room are now startled that the house may be about to burn down. #brexitshambles #BrexitBritain #brexitreality #ToryShambles pic.twitter.com/GP4xevKKhz — Brendan May (@bmay) October 16, 2020

So Johnson didn’t:

❌ Have an oven-ready deal

❌ Avoid paying a divorce bill

❌Get all benefits of EU membership

❌ Have easiest trade deal in human history

❌ Secure jobs at Nissan

❌ Deliver no downside to Brexit

❌Safeguard UK farming exports #BrexitReality #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ZDZzRsgjHV — Wrexham For Europe #FBPE (@Wrexhamforeu) October 16, 2020

Boris Johnson reveals his red lines to EU negotiators



No Deal #NoDealBrexit #BrexitReality pic.twitter.com/qKZOluny2y — European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺💶⭐️ (@EuropeanUnity1) October 16, 2020

When you hear Boris Johnson say he wants an "Australian type trade deal" with the EU, always remember Australia doesn't have a trade deal with the EU.



He might as well be saying he wants a Narnia-type trade deal. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) October 16, 2020

Australia has the same deal with the EU as Somalia ie none. Boris Johnson could call Britain’s future a Somalia style deal but for some reason he doesn’t. Wonder why. https://t.co/fcbk0tSiqC — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 16, 2020

A lie from the Prime Minister (if he said this). Australia doesn't have a free trade agreement with the EU. https://t.co/KcnFYmbgon — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) October 16, 2020

Even that's not true, as Australia has a range of agreements with the EU. No Deal is more like an "Afghanistan style deal" https://t.co/i5Qbva1x58 — Simon Hix (@simonjhix) October 16, 2020

Or indeed this video…

Here is what you were promised, at what point will Brexiteers get angry at being duped?

Or this one…

This Farmer Explains Brexit Far Better Than I Ever Could #BrexitReality #ToryIncompetence #BorisHasFailedTheNation pic.twitter.com/dbvtftbb5i — Britgirl Hates These Tory Loons #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) October 13, 2020

