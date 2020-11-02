Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to change its name to Reform UK.

The party contested 275 seats and took 2 per cent of votes but did not succeed in electing an MP in the 2019 general election.

It will now broaden its agenda to include coronavirus and seek “reform” in other areas.

According to reports in The Daily Telegraph it will initially hone its focus around the government’s lockdown policies, which Farage has spoken out against today.

Talking to the paper he will declare “lockdowns don’t work” and say their new party will back a “focused protection” policy to protect only the most vulnerable to allow the rest of the population to develop herd immunity.

Reform UK hopes to stand a slate of candidates at next May’s elections – when the Tories are contesting thousands of shire seats – as well as policing and crime commissioner elections, and the next general election, expected by 2024.

“We are showing the courage needed to take on consensus thinking and vested interests on Covid. But there are so many areas of public life that can be improved to benefit ordinary people. That is why we will campaign for Reform,” Farage said.

Biggest problem (ironically enough for Farage) is that without the European Parliament it will be very very hard to gain an electoral foothold for a new party. Rallies will also be difficult. But Farage has a very dedicated following and is a gifted communicator. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 1, 2020

I see Farage is launching a party calling for greater freedom of movement. How very 2020. https://t.co/khoG2U101n — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) November 2, 2020

Hi I’m Nigel Farage. You may remember me from such times as that month I spent shitting myself because 6 kids arrived by dinghy. Today I’ll be launching the A Virus That Had Killed One Million People Is No Biggie party. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 2, 2020

Nigel Farage’s EU salary ran out, Trump is unlikely to remain President & it’s too cold to shout at refugees from Dover.



So now he seeks votes risking lives by opposing public health measures in a pandemic.



There has never been a more shameless opportunist in British politics. https://t.co/15Pniuf9ft — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 2, 2020

