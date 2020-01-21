A Brexit Party MEP has raised concerns that the UK will no longer have a voice in Europe on her last day sitting in the EU parliament.

June Mummery tweeted to announce she had attended the penultimate session of the European parliament’s fisheries committee to include British MEPs.

She said:

“The big question now is, who will be here to hold these people to account while they still control Britain’s waters, but the UK has no representation?”

The tweet has since gone viral, prompting several bewildered responses from people on social media.

“Erm…” simply replied Seb Dance, a Labour MEP.

“You really should have thought of that before,” said James Brown.

“Brexit Party MEP complains about Brexit stripping UK of influence in EU,” wrote another.

“THIS IS LITERALLY WHAT YOU VOTED FOR” complained Emma Kennedy.

I will never get over this tweet.



Ever.



It’s the final day of UK in EU Parliament



And



A Brexit MEP



ONLY NOW IS



worried about how Britain’s interests will be represented once it’s no longer in the EU.



Rarely do you see such absolute absurdity portrayed in 280 characters. pic.twitter.com/4eRmHF9r9y — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 20, 2020

