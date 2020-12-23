A number of breaking comments over the Brexit deal, have emerged in the last hour, with one reporter claiming ‘the deal is done.’
Political Correspondent at Sky News Joe Pike Tweeted: “BREAKING: No 10 source: ‘The deal is done’.
However, it might not be quite there.
He followed that Tweet with a less enthuistic source
He Tweeted: “However other senior No 10 sources far more cautious: ‘We’re still talking’.”
A Brexit trade deal is “imminent” and could be approved by negotiators as early as today or tomorrow, according to a senior EU diplomat.
EU member states have also been told by the European Commission that they may be summoned to a meeting tomorrow to approve any accord, if one is struck today.
Laura Kuenssberg also warned that it nearly there but not fully signed off. She Tweeted: “David Frost and EU’s Steph Riso are still in negotiating room in Brussels – deal is NOT finalised – seems very likely it’s heading that way tonight but not signed and sealed.”
Tony Connelly from RTE Tweeted: “EU sources have said a Brexit deal could be reached in the next 24 hours. “There is an air of optimism,” one EU diplomat told @rtenews. “The final touches are between [European Commission president Ursula] Von der Leyen and Boris [Johnson, the British prime minister].”
Sterling extended gains on Wednesday, rising above $1.35, after Reuters reported the EU was preparing for the provisional application of a UK trade deal and member states had been informed of a meeting on Thursday should a deal be finalised.
This potential movement on the deal comes as Christmas was earlier today announced to be the new deadline for officials to avoid no-deal, amid warnings from the EU that an agreement must be signed before the festive break to be pushed though by the end of the transition.
MORE TO FOLLOW
