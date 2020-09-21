The fall-out from the Internal Market Bill continued today as the government came under heavy criticism.

Recently Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, warned that Britain will be unable to secure a trade deal with the US if it does anything to undermine the treaty that brought peace to Northern Ireland after decades of violence.

Pelosi said: “If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.”

Additionally Presdiential hopeful Joe Biden Tweeted: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.



Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period. https://t.co/Ecu9jPrcHL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

Boris Johnson was also left humiliated by former Labour leader Ed Miliband over the Internal Market Bill in House of Commons. When Johnson couldn’t answer a question about the plans, Miliband said: “He didn’t read the protocol, he hasn’t read the Bill, he doesn’t know his stuff.”

Miliband said Johnson was trashing the UK’s reputation overseas – and tearing up his own Brexit withdrawal agreement, which the PM himself signed just nine months ago.

Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein claimed the Internal Market Bill would “light a bonfire” under hard-won peace process rights and the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Bill has an impact on the protocol – part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement intended to prevent a hard border returning to the island of Ireland after Brexit if no trade deal is reached.

It is designed to ensure that keeping Northern Ireland in line with the EU’s customs rules does not hinder the country’s ability to trade with the rest of the UK.

Sinn Fein Assembly member Martina Anderson told the Stormont Assembly: “Britannia has waived the rules.

“The protocol was not perfect, it was an ugly compromise but it mitigated the worst impact of Brexit.”

Her party’s motion before the Assembly for debate on Monday said it would be entirely unacceptable if the British Government sought to abandon the protocol’s safeguards.

Ms Anderson said: “British ministers have expressed an interest in lighting a bonfire under hard-won rights.”

Reckless

She urged the EU and the Irish government to “stand firm” in defence of the peace process in opposition to the “increasingly reckless” actions of a Government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Paul Givan said the protocol was an instrument to punish the people of the UK (Niall Carson/PA)

Senior Democratic Unionist Paul Givan said the protocol was an instrument to punish the people of the UK and could be used by the “predatory” Republic of Ireland to obtain commercial advantage.

He said: “This is a motion which is politically and ideologically driven to advance the only issue Sinn Fein cares about when it comes to Brexit.

“That is the reunification of Ireland.”

Ms Anderson said the Internal Market Bill was bad for everyone on the island of Ireland.

She added: “The British Government is driving a horse and cart through strands one, two and three of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Related – Brexit: Amal Clooney quits as UK envoy over Govt’s ‘lamentable’ decision to override divorce agreement