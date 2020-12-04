Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, has been arrested.

Anderson, 62, was reportedly arrested earlier today by Merseyside Police alongside four other men, in connection with bribery offences and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into Liverpool building and development contracts.

Officers made arrests at addresses throughout the city – as well as in Ormskirk and Southport, the Liverpool Echo reported.

BREAKING: Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has been arrested https://t.co/bw6WZ7Lll3 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 4, 2020

Police said the arrests are part of “an ongoing investigation”, the paper added. The following five people have been arrested:

A 72-year-old man, from Aigburth, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 33-year-old man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

The 62-year-old man is believed to be Anderson – the Labour Party politician who has been Mayor since 2012 – the Echo said.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson told the paper: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

