Brexit boss David Frost has told the Prime Minister to prepare to shake on EU trade deal as “early as next week”, according to reports, but it will only be 20 per cent better than a no deal, members of the Cabinet have said.
The Sun’s political editor, Harry Cole has said the UK’s chief negotiator has pinpointed “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday as trade talks entered another crunch week.
Negotiating teams are currently in Brussels attempting to break an impasse that has stretched over several months this year.
The UK demanded “realism” from the European Union yesterday on what it means for the UK to be an independent state, while Michel Barnier stressed the need for future competition between the 27 member states and the UK to be fair.
According to Cole there is a glimmer of hope for a possible solution early next week, but some in Cabinet believe the quality of the deal being offered by the EU is so poor that the effects of No Deal will be limited by comparison.
One source said: “It would only be 20 per cent worse than the deal on the table.”
More to follow.
