It took Boris Johnson just one month to boot out calls for a second Scottish independence referendum.

The Prime Minister wrote to Nicola Sturgeon today rejecting her plea for transfer of power from the UK Parliament to the Scottish Parliament to allow for further independence referendums.

He said “you and your predecessor made a personal promise that the 2014 Independence Referendum was a “once in a generation” vote”.

Adding: “Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade”.

Read the letter in full below: