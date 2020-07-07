Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.

The controversial politician, who has downplayed the risk of Covid-19 and insisted the negative economic impacts of social isolation will be worse than the harm caused by the virus, announced live on television that he had tested positive after feeling unwell.

More than 51,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Masks

Last month a Brazilian federal judge ordered Bolsonaro to comply with local rules to wear a face mask whenever he is outdoors in the capital of Brasilia.

In recent weekends, a sometimes unmasked Mr Bolsonaro has joined throngs of people protesting against Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court and he has often visited bakeries and outdoor food stalls, drawing crowds around him.

Brazil’s federal district requires people to wear face masks in public to help control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Failure to comply carries a possible daily fine of 390 US dollars.

Consequences

James Felton tweeted shortly after the announcement: “Well, well, well, if not the consequences of my own actions”, in Spanish.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the world behind the United States.

Bem, bem, bem, se não são as consequências de minhas próprias ações. https://t.co/L6iJBCIkLt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2020

