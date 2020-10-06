Russ in Cheshire has been at it again, summing up the previous week’s events and, as ever, it isn’t pretty.
His thread comes as there has been a warning that tougher restrictions will be needed to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has already seen large parts of the country under restrictions not too far from the original lockdown rules.
Further restrictions including closing bars and restaurants could be needed to keep coronavirus under control while schools and universities remain open, an expert has warned.
Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, said the most important measures were reducing contacts between households.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said that with schools and universities open ways needed to be found to reduce contacts in other areas, such as an “extended half term” or closing hospitality venues.
Prof Ferguson added: “So we are in a more difficult position, if we want to keep schools open we have to reduce contacts in other areas of society by more.
“You will have heard measures being discussed across society as a whole such as extended half terms where we try to reduce transmission for a concerted period.
“I think those measures should be considered.”
Week in Tory
Russ began with a joke tweeting: “I was gonna do another #TheWeekInTory but, try as I might, I could not find a thing they’d done wrong since Friday. No corruption.
“No ineptitude. No lies. No hypocrisy. Just a solid 96 hours of honest, decent and reliable governance.
“Only kidding: it’s an absolute shit-show…”
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
And finally…
