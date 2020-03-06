#BorisTheRacist has been trending on Twitter today following a brutal take down of a Tory MP by Dawn Butler.

Laura Trott, the MP for Sevenoaks, went into battle for the PM yesterday on live TV, saying she finds it “extremely offensive” that Butler used the words “Conservative” and “racist” in the same sentence.

Pressing her on the issue, Butler simply repeated: “Has your Prime Minister ever been racist” until she got a stern answer, which seemed to be at odds with the numerous incidents of racist behaviour that have been reported in the past.

Watching a black woman being shouted down on TV for calling Boris Johnson racist – he is racist, he has a back catalogue of racism – is really grim, and underlines how calling out racism is deemed more offensive than racism itself.



Bravo @DawnButlerBrent pic.twitter.com/KS0Y1PrCI6 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 5, 2020

Here’s the best of the reactions from Twitter:

#BorisTheRacist ???

Just Watch the Video pic.twitter.com/qYlggMTy1L — Click Da LInk In The Bio (@BlazeBarnation) March 6, 2020

Bloody hell, this thread.



I’d known about the more prominent stuff, but Johnson has a huge back catalogue of racism and most of it was in print!#BorisTheRacist https://t.co/npnxUho6l3 — MiMi Aye (@meemalee) March 6, 2020

When Dave said it at The Brits, you all said he was racist, now #BorisTheRacist is trending, kmt pic.twitter.com/VzjpYTHbr9 — 🇯🇲☠REIDY☠🇯🇲 (@javelin_fangz) March 6, 2020

Related: Watchdog urged to investigate Tory ‘Islamophobia crisis’ with new dossier