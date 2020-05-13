Boris Johnson has hit back at Sir Keir Starmer following a dressing down in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The Prime Minister was caught out in a lie after Starmer used official government advice to point out that they overlooked care homes in their response.

Until 12th March the official advice was that “it remains very unlikely that people receiving care in a care home will become infected” by the virus.

Yesterday’s ONS figures show that at least 40 per cent of all deaths from Covid-19 were in care homes.

Boris refused to accept the advice was true during PMQs today, leading to Starmer writing a pointed letter highlighting the importance of accurate information.

But Boris soon hit back, telling Starmer that it isn’t “constructive” to point out when he is wrong and that he should in fact be working with the government in the face of an unprecedented pandemic.

Read the text in full below:

