Boris Johnson has told Jeremy Corbyn to “man up” as he pushes for a general election before the end of the year.
The Prime Minister ramped up the pressure on the Labour leader amid signs that the government will table a motion on Monday for a vote in December.
Speaking to journalists, he said:
“All they need to do is agree at the same time…. To an election on December 12th.
Split from top to bottom
“Now you would have thought that was a pretty good deal from the point of view of the Labour Party but they seem unaccountably to be split from top to bottom.
“We’ve got Momentum – who are the Commies who back some of the Jeremy Corbyn enterprise – saying that they want an election.
“And then you have loads of Labour MPs who don’t want an election.
“It’s time for Corbyn to man up”.
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tells @jeremycorbyn to "man up" and back his bid to hold a general election on 12 December.— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 25, 2019
Latest on #Brexit here: https://t.co/pcjbexgibp pic.twitter.com/P5Yn7VggZW
Decision on going to the polls
The Prime Minister’s comments come after the EU delayed final approval of an extension until Westminster has made a decision on going to the polls.
Speaking after the two-hour meeting of EU ambassadors, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said they “have agreed to the principle of an extension” and their work will “continue in the coming days”.
The prime minister has said he would give MPs more time to consider his Brexit deal if they backed his call for an election on 12 December.
It’s not enough to have the media, big business and the electoral system favouring the Tories, they now want to call an election when universities having broken up, with the fragmentation of the student vote from those respective towns and cities! Go away Johnson and call one on a date when things are just slightly less in your party’s favour!
“We’ve got Momentum – who are the Commies who back some of the Jeremy Corbyn enterprise” a toddler’s tantrum by the scruffy, lying, fraudulent neo-fascist tinpot dictator.
WHY is the Prime Minister (or the press) NOT listening? Labour will back a GE when “No Deal” is taken off the table. It’s a very simple request instead of the aggression that the Prime Minister is showing when trying to goad Labour as if the mess that Parliament and his government find themselves in is no way their own fault. For goodness sake, he’s been told enough times and the fact that he’s brought an even worse deal to the table with less time for scrutiny than most take to eat their dinner is suddenly forgotten. To be fair, the only inconsistency here is this government’s continued disingenuous stance in not admitting their incompetency and the fact that the LAST deal was rejected by many of their own party. The fact is that the Prime Minister is beginning to look exactly what he actually is … an incompetent, thoughtless, bully … he’s not even successful at that either with his “What’s just happened … ” loser mentality when something doesn’t go his way … all he does is run back to his shit for brains advisor for another tactic at what he can do next to deflect the fact that he’s doing nothing but bluster.