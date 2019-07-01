Tory leadership candidate previously said pay rises should be paid for by getting rid of staff

A union has warned Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson’s warms words on pay rises mask an ugly plan to slash jobs.

Johnson’s supporter Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Times that public sector workers would get a “fair” pay rise under Johnson.

Warning prized public services are not safe in his hands, GMB said Johnson had previously indicated public sector pay rises could be funded by getting rid of staff.

Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary, said: “Public service workers desperately need a pay boost after years of Tory imposed austerity but Boris Johnson wants to take the cake with one hand and give back crumbs with the other.

“These warm words mask his ugly plan to slash jobs and run down our services.

“Our public services are underfunded, overstretched and short staffed, with morale damaged by years of real terms pay cuts.

“If he thinks this will reverse the damage, Boris Johnson is showing he is totally divorced from the reality faced by our members, who are delivering vital services day in, day out.

“This week marks the birthday of our NHS, but Boris Johnson is not fit to organise the party. The future of our prized public services are not safe in his hands.