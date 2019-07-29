Boris Johnson is set to unleash a £100 million advertising campaign as he readies Britain for a no-deal Brexit.

The Telegraph reported that the newly-appointed Prime Minister will embark on the biggest advertising campaign since World War II with an “unprecedented marketing blitz on billboards, radio and television”.

It comes as a Brexit “war cabinet” was set up by Johnson in an apparent nod to the war rooms set up during World War II.

Ministers – including Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Geoffrey Cox and Steve Barclay – will meet every Monday with the sole task of delivering Brexit ‘by any means necessary’.

Sajid Javid, the Chancellor, also set out plans for an extra £1 billion of spending on preparations for a no-deal exit.

Part of this will include the new public information campaign, which could include a no-deal preparation leaflet delivered to every home in the country.

One Treasury source said: “I can’t imagine there has been a bigger ‘comms’ campaign than this since the War. It is a pretty huge thing for a ‘comms’ campaign.”