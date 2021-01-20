Boris Johnson risked tempting fate for the second year in a row today after saying the UK has “a quite phenomenal year” ahead of it.
Responding to SNP Commons leader Ian Blackford, who declared a “new chapter” for global politics as Joe Biden gets sworn in as president in the United States, he said:
“When it comes to global leadership on the world stage, this country is embarking on a quite phenomenal year” – an ill-fated prophesy that has come to bite him on the backside before.
Well this is just tempting fate, isn't it. https://t.co/pPSE0UuYn3— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 20, 2021
At the start of 2020, before the pandemic had unleashed its full wrath on the world, Johnson tweeted a thumbs-up pic of him ushering in the new year.
The picture has since become a viral meme for the following chaotic months that ensued.
This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain. pic.twitter.com/dLQUVauCKg— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 2, 2020
Meanwhile the PM also failed to appease MPs who expressed concern over the new Brexit agreements which have devastated the fishing industry.
Ben Bradshaw’s reaction perhaps says it all:
Ben Bradshaw's reaction to Boris Johnson saying Brexit is delivering a "huge uplift" in fishing quota 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SGTIqZ3LrW— The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 20, 2021
