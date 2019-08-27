Boris Johnson is thought to have lined up six Brexit-backing allies to “parachute” into the House of Lords in the latest peerage scandal.

The Mirror has reported that Leave-supporting personalities such as Wetherspoons pub chain boss Tim Martin could be installed in the Upper Chamber to help him force through an EU exit by October 31st.

Other names being touted include hedge fund tycoons Michael Hintze and Crispin Odey – both of whom are big Brexit and Tory-backing donors.

Odey made £220million overnight as sterling slumped after the 2016 referendum result.

He also recently took out “short” positions on several UK businesses as the economy tanked on the back of Brexit.

Leave-backing economist Gerard Lyons could also be ennobled, with sources saying the new peers would “restore the balance” in the Remain-packed Second Chamber.

But it is thought Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be snubbed again – despite his desperation to be recognised.

In 2016 Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested sending 1,000 barons and baronesses to the Lords to force through Brexit amid fears peers would scupper EU withdrawal.

“One way round the difficulty would be to create a thousand new peers to overcome the Remain majority in the Upper House,” he wrote in a newspaper.